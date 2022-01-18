Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) is Aew Capital Management L P’s 3rd Largest Position

Aew Capital Management L P decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 5.6% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.91% of Essex Property Trust worth $188,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.47.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.99. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.19 and a 200 day moving average of $333.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.19 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

