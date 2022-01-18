Eternity Healthcare (OTCMKTS:ETAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eternity Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETAH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Eternity Healthcare shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.

About Eternity Healthcare (OTCMKTS:ETAH)

Eternity Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of stem cell storage and related medical therapies in China. Its services include cell derivation and cell banking. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Eternity Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eternity Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.