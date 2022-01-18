Ether Zero Hits Market Cap of $155,945.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $155,945.00 and $2,582.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.25 or 0.07611680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

