EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.04

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 12.04 and last traded at 12.04, with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 12.53.
Several equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.
The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.79.
In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $68,920,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EverCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVCM)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
