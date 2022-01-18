EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.04

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 12.04 and last traded at 12.04, with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 12.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 23.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 17.79.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The business had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 16.48 per share, with a total value of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $705,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $68,920,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

