Everest Reaches Market Cap of $40.99 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Everest has a market capitalization of $40.99 million and approximately $274,837.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded down 22% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00068334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.54 or 0.07460291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.70 or 0.99643353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

