Experian’s (EXPN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($43.09).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,094 ($42.22) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,465.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,254.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £28.55 billion and a PE ratio of 39.12. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

