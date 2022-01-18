Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Holdings Lifted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,395,000 after buying an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,220,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,101,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $253,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

