EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EYPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen increased their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $336.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.50.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 167.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.