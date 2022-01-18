F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect F.N.B. to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 57,732 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 177,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

