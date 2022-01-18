Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $118.10. 132,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,840. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

