FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $51,084.63 and $149.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059262 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.71 or 0.07469392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,550.04 or 0.99962110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00067099 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007681 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.