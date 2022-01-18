FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

FAT stock opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.10. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $29.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FAT Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of FAT Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of FAT Brands in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FAT Brands by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.