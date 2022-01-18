Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.67.

Ferguson stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

