FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) to post sales of $99.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.43 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FG New America Acquisition will report full-year sales of $354.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $352.97 million to $355.04 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $423.70 million, with estimates ranging from $410.65 million to $436.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FG New America Acquisition.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

OPFI stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the third quarter worth $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,021,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,150,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter worth $133,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

