Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FIS opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.86. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

FIS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

