Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report $1.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $4.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million.

FTRP has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $46,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $194,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $455,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth $538,000. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTRP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.99. 129,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

