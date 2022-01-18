Financial Analysis: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) vs. Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.1% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bloom Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -18.00% -294.75% -12.00% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bloom Energy and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 8 6 1 2.53 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.58, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.72%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $794.25 million 4.01 -$157.55 million ($0.92) -19.71 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

Bloom Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Risk and Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.6, meaning that its stock price is 260% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

