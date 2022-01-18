Financial Survey: IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT)

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) and Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IGO and Mandiant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGO $62.72 million 0.69 $4.43 million $0.48 11.44 Mandiant $940.58 million 4.12 -$207.30 million ($1.01) -15.97

IGO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mandiant. Mandiant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IGO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IGO and Mandiant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGO 5.63% N/A N/A Mandiant -30.46% -9.97% -2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of IGO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mandiant shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

IGO has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mandiant has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IGO and Mandiant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGO 0 0 0 0 N/A Mandiant 1 2 1 0 2.00

Mandiant has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Mandiant’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mandiant is more favorable than IGO.

Summary

IGO beats Mandiant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGO Company Profile

iGo, Inc. engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc. operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other. Its solutions include Enterprise Security; Managed Security; Threat Intelligence; and Industry Solutions. The company was founded by Ashar Aziz in February 18, 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

