Financial Survey: Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) versus Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Newtek Business Services 81.22% 20.18% 7.79%

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.67, indicating that its share price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Patient Portal Technologies and Newtek Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Newtek Business Services 1 2 0 0 1.67

Newtek Business Services has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.27%. Given Newtek Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newtek Business Services is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Newtek Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newtek Business Services $92.20 million 6.80 $33.62 million $3.60 7.73

Newtek Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare technology, software, and services. It also offers non-medical management and patient support services assisting hospitals to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes. The company was founded on November 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Baldwinsville, NY.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

