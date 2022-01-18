FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $65.08 Million

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $65.08 million and $4.18 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000163 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002881 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004723 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 804,525,244 coins and its circulating supply is 468,942,530 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.