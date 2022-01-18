First Busey (BUSE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.41 million. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Busey alerts:

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Busey by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 31,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.