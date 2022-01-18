First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,116,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,323,000 after acquiring an additional 691,683 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $22,996,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 12.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,249,000 after buying an additional 348,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.