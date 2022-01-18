First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 889 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 776.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.12. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.