First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 64.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 65.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RY opened at $117.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $117.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

