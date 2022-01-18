First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 351.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.03. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $139.83 and a 12-month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

