First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1,025.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after purchasing an additional 361,493 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,510,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 6.5% during the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.