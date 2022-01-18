First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 155.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 342,370 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.4% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,953,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after acquiring an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after acquiring an additional 144,339 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

NASDAQ:CSII opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $777.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

