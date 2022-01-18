First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 336 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 210.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the third quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,572,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,597,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 40.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 161,181 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

