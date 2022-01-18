First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 356 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth about $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.7% in the second quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 273,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 256.77 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.74. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

