First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,241 shares during the quarter. First Horizon comprises about 1.0% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,004,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 66,782 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 314,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.65. 37,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,875,300. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

