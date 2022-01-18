First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 136,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,589,090 shares.The stock last traded at $10.74 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AG. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after buying an additional 130,167 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 303,329 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 720,701 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 44,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 588,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 78,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

