FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. FirstEnergy traded as high as $41.81 and last traded at $41.75, with a volume of 140674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

