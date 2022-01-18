FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Cut by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for about 4.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of FirstService worth $14,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 2.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in FirstService by 16.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FirstService by 84.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

FSV traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.18. 3,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.85 and a beta of 0.88. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $133.75 and a 1 year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

