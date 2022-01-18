Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.92

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 111 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $789.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Flushing Financial by 185.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

