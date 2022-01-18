Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

FLUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of FLUX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,360. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flux Power by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flux Power by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,035,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $2,652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flux Power by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.