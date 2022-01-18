FNB Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $98,863.41 (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $98,863.41 and $87.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

