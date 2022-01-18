Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Shares Up 1.2%

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.66 and last traded at $56.66. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

