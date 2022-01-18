Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 2,400 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 793,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 26.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 140,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $676.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $717.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $676.05. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $448.48 and a 1-year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.