Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 386.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $12,581,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.