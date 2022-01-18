Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after buying an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $59,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,960,000 after acquiring an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 19.9% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 517,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,761,000 after acquiring an additional 85,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $371.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $505.00 to $499.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $386.00 to $369.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $405.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

