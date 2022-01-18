Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $92,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS opened at $427.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,625,236. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

