Forsta AP Fonden Sells 32,800 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,544,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,171,000 after purchasing an additional 165,028 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 69.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 359,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 25.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 64,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $84.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

