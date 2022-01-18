Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to post $29.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.52 million and the lowest is $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $13.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $81.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $223.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.28. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

