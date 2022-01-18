Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 70.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,536 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FOX were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in FOX by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $42.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

