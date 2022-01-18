Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Holdings Raised by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,543 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,659,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,881,000 after buying an additional 33,907 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 68,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $1,025,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $149.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.37. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $117.59 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

