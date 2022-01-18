Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 21.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of FSP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $648.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 32.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,410,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

