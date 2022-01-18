Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.63. 19,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,350. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

In related news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Freshpet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,955,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after acquiring an additional 471,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,714,000 after acquiring an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

