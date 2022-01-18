FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce $671.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $667.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.30. 94,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.06 and a 200 day moving average of $143.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.