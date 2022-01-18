Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 426,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 299.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,119,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,798 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,878,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 10,971.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.26.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

