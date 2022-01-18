Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 25.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

Children’s Place stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLCE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

